Landlord installs coin operated flush on toilet

A landlord has installed a coin operated flush system on a toilet.

Residents in a house in Melbourne were left shocked when they went to use their toilet and found they were made to pay up in order to be able to flush.

Taking to Reddit to vent their frustration, the unnamed user wrote: "I understand in our laundry having to pay for the communal washing machine. But I pay the water bill that goes into my apartment.

"He said it was a government incentive to save water. But then why does he get to collect the money?"

And the angry tenant has even been advised to contact Australian news outlet 'Today Tonight' if the problem is not resolved.

The user continued: "I have spoken to my neighbour and she thinks I should call Today Tonight if the rental advice people tell me that it's not right for my landlord to do this to me.

"I have looked at their website and you can write them an email with your issue. People like him need to be exposed."