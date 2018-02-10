Man loses plot after finding out Yorkshire Tea isn't grown in Yorkshire

A man has lost his plot after he found out Yorkshire Tea wasn't grown in Yorkshire.

Terry Robinson got in touch with the company in a bid to find out why the tea wasn't grown in the north of England and claimed the soil was perfect for growing the leaves.

The Twitter user claimed Yorkshire Tea was a patriotic company in his social media tirade and his rant caught the attention of other users.

Terry said it was "disgraceful" that Yorkshire Tea wasn't grown in the UK.

Yorkshire Tea's senior brand manager Laura Burton said in a statement: "Believe it or not, we're often asked if Yorkshire Tea is grown in Yorkshire. Terry's strongly worded response to the news that it isn't has caused quite a stir on social media today!

"We're very proud to source our tea from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms in Africa and India. It is then lovingly blended and packed at our HQ in Harrogate, North Yorkshire before being shipped across the UK and beyond."

Brits reportedly consume around 165 million cups of tea every day - that's 60 billion per year, according to the UK Tea and Infusions association.