Motorcyclist survives 75-foot fall off bridge

Authorities in South Carolina say a motorcyclist survived a 75-foot (23-meter) fall after being thrown from his bike after a crash.

Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said officers were called at around 2:45 a.m. Friday and found a damaged motorcycle against a retaining wall of an Interstate 26 overpass in Charleston.

Francis said in a statement that officers found the motorcyclist – who was conscious – on the ground under the bridge in a fenced-off area owned by the city. Firefighters had to cut through a lock to reach him.

Francis said paramedics took him to the hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver’s name was not released.