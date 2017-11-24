Passenger given apple and pear for veggie meal on plane

A journalist was left gobsmacked after Colombian airline Avianca gave him an apple and a pear for his "vegetarian" meal.

Steve Hogarty asked for the meat-free option when he was jetting across the globe, but instead of being offered a hot meal or a sandwich, the passenger was given an apple and a pear to tuck into with a knife and fork.

Steve took to Twitter to share the news of his unsatisfactory meal.

He tweeted: "The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork (sic)."

Following his post Steve received a reply from the Colombian airline named Avianca he was travelling with, who wanted to "investigate" the matter further.

They wrote: "Service is our priority, please let us know your flight date/number and also your contact information via DM.

"This is not our standard so we surely will investigate as soon as possible (sic)."