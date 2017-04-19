Woman gets hand stuck down toilet

A woman got her hand stuck down the toilet and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Gracie Henderson had just moved into her new home in New Caney, near Houston in America, when her toilet got blocked, and instead of using a plunger to clear the pipes she decided to get more hands on and use her hands instead.

However, the watch Gracie was wearing on her wrist got caught in the U-bend of the toilet basin, which meant her arm was completely stuck down the loo.

Firefighters were called to the property to help her, and in order to free Gracie's arm they had to detach the porcelain basin from her bathroom and take it outside, whilst Gracie's arm was still attached.

The emergency services were able to free her arm by smashing the toilet bowl, and although Gracie remained uninjured she decided to share footage of the embarrassing ordeal on Facebook.