Pizza Hut offers VIP card to public

Pizza Hut is offering the members of the public to take part in a competition to win a VIP card allowing access to free pizza.

The popular eatery have set up a new system, which will allow customers who have the card to enjoy a complimentary Italian feast, whereas it was previously only available to celebrities.

However, consumers will only be offered the card if they can prove how dedicated they are to pizza, by sharing their outlandish actions - which could see fans tattoo the feast on their body or sing about their love for the food - on social media in a bid to bag the piece of plastic and the freebie that comes with it.

But the VIP cards, which will give the holders £100 worth of free food at the restaurant chain at any time, are only on offer for a limited time only.

Future cardholders will need to upload their best entry snaps and videos to Twitter or Instagram using the handle @pizzahutuk and #VIPme to be in with a chance of winning.