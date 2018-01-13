KFC Canada accepts bitcoin

Fastfood chain KFC Canada has confirmed it is accepting bitcoin.

The world-famous fastfood chain has announced that for a limited time only, it will be happy to accept the cryptocurrency in exchange for its items.

But rather than accepting the currency like regular cash, the company has announced that it will only accept Bitcoin via BitPay through its online checkout page.

It has been confirmed too, that the so-called Bitcoin Bucket will be delivered directly to the address of customers.

And interestingly, KFC's Canadian account has suggested that it could well accept other cryptocurrencies going forwards.

The tweet reads: "We only sell in #Bitcoin right now. Other crypto coins in consideration. Buy now exclusively at: https://colonelandco.ca/products/the-bitcoin-bucket ... (sic)"