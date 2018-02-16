'Time traveller' predicts Donald Trump re-election

A boy claiming to be a time traveller from the year 2030 has said that Donald Trump will be re-elected President of the United States.

The boy - who claims he is from the year 2030 - appeared in an online video, in which he took a lie detector test that appeared to suggest he may have been telling the truth, although it was noted that such tests aren't always conclusive.

In a YouTube video posted by Apex TV, the young man claimed he had physical evidence of his journey through time - and said he's taken great risk to come back on a "mission" to warn everyone of what is come.

As well as Trump being re-elected - in 2030, a man called Ilana Remikee will reportedly lead the US, and he has also suggested that humans will reach Mars in 2028.

Across the next decade, he said we'll also see cures for many forms of cancer, and a world where electronic cars have replaced petrol and diesel vehicles.