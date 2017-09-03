World's highest sandcastle built in German city

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: Reuters

The world's highest sandcastle is now standing 16.68 meters (54.72 feet) tall in the German city of Duisburg.

A German travel operator organized the construction of the mammoth sandcastle, bringing in 3,500 tons of sand over the past 3 ½ weeks to the site at a former steelworks in the inland city.

News agency dpa reported that Jack Brockbank, a representative of Guinness World Records, certified the record on Friday. It takes the title from a 14.84-meter (48.69-foot) sandcastle built early this year in India.

The new sandcastle is decorated with sand models of tourist attractions such as Athens' Acropolis, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

It is supposed to stand until at least Sept. 24.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon