Ukraine cyclist Andrey Grivko, who was kicked off the Tour of Dubai for punching a rival, was suspended for 45 days by the international cycling union (UCI) on Thursday.

Grivko of the Astana team was disqualified in Dubai in February for punching race leader Marcel Kittel who was left with blood pouring down his face.

The UCI didn't give a reason for banning the 33-year-old Grivko who will be sidelined from May 1 to June 14.