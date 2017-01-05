Arsenal midfielder Coquelin ruled out for a month

French midfielder Francis Coquelin faces a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old - who has been at the Gunners for eight years spending part of that time out on loan - suffered the injury in the first-half of the 3-3 Premier League draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Wenger, who revealed Spanish striker Lucas Perez had taken a knock to his ankle in the same game, said the prognosis was he would be out for three to four weeks.