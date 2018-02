Bangladesh spinners Abdur Razzak and Taijul Islam claimed four wickets each to help dismiss Sri Lanka for 222 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

Taijul got Roshen Silva caught behind for 56 with his left-arm spin to wrap up the Sri Lankan innings after the visitors elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Razzak stood out on his Test return with bowling figures of 4-63. Bangladesh opener Kusal Mendis top-scored with 68.