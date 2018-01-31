EMC official car sponsor of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC, the organiser of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, ADIBS 2018, has announced the support of Emirates Motor Company, EMC, the authorised distributor of Mercedes-Benz in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and flagship company of ALFAHIM, for the inaugural edition of ADIBS as its official car sponsor.

Organised in association with British Marine, ADIBS is set to take place from 17th to 20th October, 2018 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre’s on-site show marina.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC, said, "ADNEC welcomes EMC as the official car sponsor of ADIBS 2018. In EMC, we find a partner that adds value to the show and is aligned with the ethos and direction we are heading in. Together, we look forward to delivering the successful inaugural edition of ADIBS that will help us promote Abu Dhabi as a global leisure marine industry hub."

Frank Bernthaler, CEO of ALFAHIM Automotive, said, "We are honored to support ADNEC on such a high-profile event as it caters to our client base at EMC as well. EMC will be giving visitors and delegates the chance to explore the new era of intelligent driving in our Mercedes-Benz range."

Expected to draw the participation of 150 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors over four days, the event caters to marine industry professionals, boating enthusiasts and families that enjoy a great day out on the water. It will feature 75 boats berthed at the on-site show marina with newly extended capacity to meet the demand.

ADIBS reaffirms ADNEC’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi as a major leisure marine destination locally and internationally through creating a platform to showcase the latest boats and marine technologies. The event is set to attract top marine and leisure suppliers and distributors seeking investment opportunities in the UAE’s booming yachting industry.

Among the sponsors of ADIBS 2018 are Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Al Suwaidi Marine, Mercedes-Benz through EMC, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Delma Marine, Marine Concept, Emirates Palace, and Greenline Yacht Interiors.