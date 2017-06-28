Official mascot of FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 unveiled

The long-awaited mascot of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 has been unveiled to the public by the tournament's local organising committee.

Fans in their hundreds gathered at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, yesterday, to witness the unveiling of the official mascot, and it didn’t disappoint them as ‘Dhabi’ the gazelle took to centre stage.

The mascot, first showcased at the Club World Cup 2009-10, represents UAE culture, Major-General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Chairman of the Higher Local Organising Committee, said.

Football fans can now buy tickets for the pinnacle of club football, the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017, on the official website, FIFA.com/uae2017. Seven club champions will come together to contest the sport's ultimate title as millions of fans around the world tune in to watch.

Real Madrid, Auckland City, Pachuca, and four other champion clubs yet to be decided will come together to compete in eight matches at Zayed Sports City and Hazza bin Zayed stadium.