Oman beat UAE on penalties after a 0-0 draw in both regular and extra time, winning the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup for the second time in their history.

The Omanis won 5-4 on a shootout at the fully packed Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in the Ardhiyah area of Kuwait City, after UAE had wasted a last-minute penalty in the regular time that was enough to clinch the title for the third time in the country's history.