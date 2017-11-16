Qualifiers for 2018 World Cup

The 32 nations that have booked their place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after Peru beat New Zealand on Thursday to guarantee the final spot:

Europe: Belgium, England, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia (as hosts), Serbia, Spain, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia

Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia

North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

South America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Peru