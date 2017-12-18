Team Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship title represents ongoing sporting success: Nahyan bin Zayed

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, congratulated the UAE’s wise leadership and people on the success of Team Abu Dhabi in recently winning the Formula 1 Powerboat World Championship title.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed noted that winning the international title, as well as the year, team and speed titles, reflects the direct support of the wise leadership for sports and athletics, as well as the effective plans of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club to supervise the team’s preparation, in order to win the world title and raise the UAE’s flag high.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the achievements of Team Abu Dhabi is a source of pride for Emirati sports, which has realised many important goals and gains, and has kept pace with the country’s development and growth, while noting that these accomplishments came during a time of sporting development, representing the natural result and vital continuation of the country’s sporting success.

He also praised the champions of Team Abu Dhabi Team, Thani Al Qamzi and Alex Carella, and their role in leading the team to winning the first position in three out of six rounds of the championship, as well as in winning the speed, year and team titles.

Sheikh Nahyan also congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, the members of the team’s administration and technical bodies, and the athletes, while pointing out that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council aims to harness the country’s capabilities and its formula for success and excellence, to benefit UAE athletes and raise the nation’s flag at all international events.