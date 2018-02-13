UAE Team Emirates’ Mirza takes gold at Asian Cycling Championships

UAE Team Emirates’ Yousif Mirza scooped gold at the Asian Cycling Championships in Myanmar, adding to the two silver medals he picked up at the competition in 2015 and 2017, as part of the UAE National Team.

Mirza, the first professional Emirati cyclist to ride on the UCI World Tour and compete at the Olympic Games, beat his opposition in the narrow sprint finish to take home the gold medal and write his name into the history books.

The Emirati, who recently took part in the Dubai Tour, said, "I'm so happy and proud to have won this race. I've worked hard in the pursuit of this victory for the past 10 years. With the support of my UCI World Tour team, UAE Team Emirates, I'm trying to help shape the UAE cycling movement and this victory is very important. I'm sure it will help inspire young cyclists in my home country. It’s extra special to win this race in the Year of Zayed, 100 years since the birth of the UAE's Founding Father, the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nayhan – an icon who has helped inspire the nation."