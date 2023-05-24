Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the UAE National Olympic Committee

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), today presided over the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting of the Committee.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the General Assembly of the NOC, acknowledging its role as the legislative authority responsible for establishing frameworks, adopting policies and developing strategies that enhance the functioning of the Olympic movement, including its federations and athletes.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed also expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by the General Assembly and its esteemed members throughout the decades since the establishment of the National Olympic Committee in 1979. He acknowledged their vital role in implementing various programmes and initiatives, underscoring the leadership's unwavering support and belief in the significance of sports and its contribution to the progress and prosperity of nations. Moreover, His Highness highlighted the General Assembly's commitment to ensuring the success of these endeavours, along with the significant achievements attained by representing the UAE in major sporting tournaments and events.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed also emphasised the significance of adhering to the highest standards in line with international regulations and systems. This commitment strengthens the NOC’s position as a dynamic entity, aligned with the latest practices in the Olympic movement on both continental and international scales.

The meeting was attended by HH Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the NOC; His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Committee and Head of the Executive Office; and Her Excellency Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General of the Olympic Committee for Administrative and Financial Affairs, in addition to members of the Committee’s General Assembly.

HH Sheikh Ahmed congratulated His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on his appointment as Vice President of the NOC, and extended his best wishes for Sheikh Rashid's continuous success in serving the UAE's sports sector and representing the nation at various sporting tournaments and events.

During the meeting, the members approved the latest version of the Committee's Articles of Association, which aligns with international standards and the provisions of the International Olympic Charter. Additionally, an electoral committee was established to oversee the upcoming committee elections, scheduled to take place within 90 days from the date of the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting. The approved electoral committee consists of Chairman Omar Mohammad Miran, a judicial inspector, as well as Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdulaziz Al Maamari from Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and Consultant Hassan Al Marzouqi as members.

As per the new Articles of Association, the Board of Directors of the Olympic Committee comprises 17 members. This includes nine members from the Olympic federations, one member from the non-Olympic federations, one representative from the Olympic Athletes Committee, and another representative from the Women's Committee. Additionally, four members are nominated by His Highness, the President of the NOC.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed proposed the addition of two vice-presidents to the National Olympic Committee in order to accommodate the Committee's diverse practices, technical and operational requirements, and its participation in upcoming events such as the Asian Games, the Arab Games in Algeria, the Gulf Sports Games hosted by the UAE, and the Olympic Games. The proposal, which was approved by the members, will be submitted to the International Olympic Committee for final approval.

The approval of the Committee's Articles of Association is a direct outcome of the authorisation given by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed during the Extraordinary General Assembly meeting on August 9, 2020, to amend the Articles in alignment with the International Olympic Charter and the directives provided by the International Olympic Committee. The amended Articles of Association were sent to the International Olympic Committee, underwent the necessary procedures and were subsequently approved by them before being presented to the General Assembly of the NOC.

Additionally, the electoral committee was tasked with developing the procedural bylaws for the elections of the NOC's Board of Directors for the Olympic period 2021-2024. This task will be carried out in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Articles of Association of the NOC. The electoral committee will work in coordination with the General Secretariat of the NOC, and the preparation and approval of the electoral bylaws are expected to be completed within a maximum period of 30 days from the current date.

Furthermore, it was decided that the electoral committee would be responsible for conducting all necessary procedures for the election of the new NOC Board of Directors. These procedures will commence from the day following the approval of the electoral bylaws. The electoral committee will closely coordinate its activities with the General Secretariat of the National Olympic Committee.

Moreover, both Ordinary General Assembly meetings of the NOC, numbered (45-46), took place. During these meetings, various items were addressed and approved, including the minutes of the previous General Assembly meeting numbered (44), the general Olympic report of the NOC for the year 2021, the closing account for the period of 2021-2022, the auditor's report, the estimated budget for the year 2022, the estimated budget for participation in 2022-2023, the programmes and activities of the NOC for the year 2023, as well as the work report of the UAE Sports Arbitration Centre.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed posed for a commemorative photo with the newly launched National Olympic Committee Youth Council. The Council, established under His Highness's directives, comprises of ambitious youth and aims to enhance the development of sports in the UAE.

