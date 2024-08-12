Arab athletes claim 17 medals at Paris 2024 Olympics

The number of medals won by Arab athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which concludes today with the closing ceremony, has reached 17, according to the official Olympics website. These medals were claimed by athletes from seven countries: Bahrain, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, and Qatar.

Bahrain's athletes won the highest number of medals, securing four in total—two gold, one silver, and one bronze. Algeria followed in second place with three medals: two gold and one bronze.

Egypt and Tunisia each earned three medals as well, with one gold, one silver, and one bronze per country. Morocco ranked fourth with two gold and one bronze medal, followed by Jordan in fifth place with one silver medal, and Qatar in sixth place with one bronze medal.

Notably, the highest medal tally for Arab athletes in Olympic history was achieved in the previous edition, "Tokyo 2020," where they won 18 medals.

