Kuwait Emir receives Mansoor bin Mohammed

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, today received H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, who is in Kuwait to attend the 37th meeting of the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The Emir of Kuwait welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mansoor and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace in Kuwait’s capital, expressing his appreciation for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE, and emphasising the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor expressed his immense pleasure about his visit to Kuwait and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor conveyed to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; along with their best wishes for Sheikh Meshal’s continued health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity of the State of Kuwait and its kind people.

Attending the meeting alongside H.H. Sheikh Mansoor were Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sport and Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; and Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

