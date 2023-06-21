11.56 PM Wednesday, 21 June 2023
NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

Published
By WAM

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), reviewed the plans and preparations of various sports federations to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The meetings were attended by shooting, cycling, weightlifting and triathlon federations, which are most likely to qualify for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics by accumulating points from their participation in qualifying championships approved by relevant international federations.

The meetings, held at the NOC’s headquarters in Dubai, were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Hashr Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Shooting Federation; Mohammed Nasser bin Khammas, President of the Emirates Weightlifting Federation; Mansoor Buosaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; and Khaled Al Fahim, President of the UAE Triathlon Federation.

During their meetings, representatives of the sports federations talked about their overall and special preparations for the Olympic Games, including internal and external training camps. They discussed their efforts, technical plans, preparations and journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympics while reviewing their upcoming participation in various events.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Rashid was briefed by the NOC’s Technical and Sports Affairs Management about the preparations of the equestrian and judo teams.

The equestrian team already qualified earlier this year for the 2024 equestrian jumping competition.

As for the national judo team, it is currently preparing by participating in various events, including the Dushanbe Grand Prix and Astana Grand Prix in Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, respectively, and the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in Mongolia.

In July, the team will move to another training camp in Bulgaria to prepare for the Hungary Masters 2023, which will take place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, from 4th to 6th August, with the participation of the world's top 36 judokas.

