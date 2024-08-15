Paris 2024: UAE’s Al Mehairi to ride on her self-belief in her second Paralympics

Three years back, Ayesha Al Mehairi became the first Emirati women to qualify for Paralympics in Tokyo 2020.

The rifle Para shooter, a trainee of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, is now gearing up for her second Paralympics at Paris 2024 where she will compete in the R4 - 10m air rifle standing SH2 and R5 - 10m air rifle prone SH2 events.

Al Mehairi will be among the five shooters to represent the United Arab Emirates at the Shooting Para Sport competitions at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, a familiar venue for players in the outskirts of Paris.

A focused Al Mehairi is looking to riding on her self-belief and determination to make a mark in Paris.

“I hope to finish in the top 8 of my competition in Paris,” said Al Mehairi, a mother of five.

At Tokyo 2020, the shooter highlighted that it was all about getting ‘experience and how to control her emotions, her breathing during competitions’.

“I qualified for Tokyo 2020 just six months after I started my journey in Shooting Para Sport. So, I went to Tokyo without a lot of expectations,” said the 48-year-old shooter who earned both her Paralympic qualifications in Peru. She earned the quota for Paris at the Lima 2023 World Championships last year.

Having started her sporting journey as a Boccia player in 2008, Al Mehairi said the switch to Shooting Para Sport wasn’t difficult.

“It was very smooth, I liked shooting at first instance in 2019.

“It is a sport where you can challenge yourself. It’s only Me and the Target. Moreover, it feels like a more Emirati sport; I feel it’s in my blood. Holding the rifle gives me happiness,” she shared.

Over the past five years, Al Mehairi has won four medals including one gold, two silver, and one bronze in international competitions – World Cups in France (Chateauroux) and UAE (Al Ain).

While highlighting the challenges that an athlete on a wheelchair must face right from long-hours flight for competitions to training, she praised the Club's support and the Emirate’s special attention for persons with physical impairments.

“Now, there’s more awareness about the challenges we, the persons with an impairment, face thanks to digital media and media reports. In UAE too, there’s been a lot of support, and platforms offered by the government and organisations, which is helping more Para athletes to take up sports, grow as a player and live their dreams.”

She further elaborated: “Right from accessible transport, venues, coaches, support staff and people with the knowledge how to deal with people with impairments, there’s a lot of support for this section of people to develop in various section of society.”

Al Mehairi concluded saying that she has her secret to achieve her gaols. “I believe that we must know our steps how to reach our goals. I have a schedule in a book to reach my goals,” she said as she makes her final preparation for Paris 2024 in Turkiye.

