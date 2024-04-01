4.32 PM Monday, 1 April 2024
UAEFA appoints Al Sahbani as supervisor, Al Ali as manager of Olympic Team

By WAM

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced the appointment of Matar Obaid Al Sahbani as supervisor and Essam Abdullah Al Ali as manager of the UAE Olympic football team.

Al Sahbani and Al Ali are former players with extensive experience in sporting and managerial fields.

The UAE Olympic team is preparing to compete in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals, which will kick off in the Qatari capital, Doha, on 15th April.

