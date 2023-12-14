Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship: The 'Usrati' Platform Will Include All Residents Soon

"The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has announced that its developmental agenda encompasses numerous future projects, notably the expansion of the 'Usrati' - My Family- platform to include a broader spectrum of beneficiaries. This expansion aims to include people of the Gulf Cooperation Council and all residents of the country.

The Authority clarified that these projects also entail broadening the range of service packages provided by the platform.

This extension aims to encompass all services relevant to an individual's life within the country, including requirements for university studies, national services, employment, retirement, as well as services related to death and inheritance for their families.

Major General Khalifa Matar Al-Humairi, Acting Director General of Support Services at the Authority, emphasized the commitment of all departments and divisions within the Authority to proactively develop and deliver a comprehensive service package without requiring explicit requests from customers. This approach aims to bolster the country's global position and leadership in international forums and indicators, enhancing its competitiveness in the service provision sector.

Furthermore, Major General Al-Humairi highlighted that the initiatives and projects concerning the platform extend beyond the current services offered in the Usrati package for UAE citizens. They are undergoing expansion to encompass, in the subsequent phase, all residents of the country, including citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and individuals of all other nationalities."

