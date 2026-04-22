Look: This is what Dubai’s rail network will look like in six years

Look: This is what Dubai’s rail network will look like in si...

UAE

Dubai Rail Network Plan 2032 maps out new lines, faster connections, and expanded links across the city

Dubai: Metro’s Blue Line, Gold Line, Etihad Rail and a high-speed rail … this is Dubai in 2032.

A newly released map of Dubai’s Rail Network Plan shows all the ways in which transport will be transformed in the city.

According to the Dubai Rail Network Plan 2032, the emirate is set to integrate multiple rail systems, including two new metro lines, the Dubai-Abu Dhabi high-speed rail, Etihad Rail, and tram services, into one seamless transport grid spanning key residential, business, and industrial zones.

New Metro lines

Blue Line: A major upcoming addition, the Blue Line will have the world’s highest Metro station, and extend connectivity into areas such as Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Mirdif, Al Warqa, and Dubai International Airport.

A major upcoming addition, the Blue Line will have the world’s highest Metro station, and extend connectivity into areas such as Al Jaddaf, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Mirdif, Al Warqa, and Dubai International Airport. Gold Line: The newly announced Dubai Metro Gold Line will be a fully integrated underground Metro line, connecting the already existing Metro lines as well as the upcoming Etihad Rail. The line will improve connectivity for residents of popular areas like Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai Motor City and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

High-speed rail enters the picture

One of the most notable additions is the High-Speed Rail corridor, connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and running roughly parallel to existing Metro lines.

The project is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 30 minutes at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour.

Etihad Rail integration

The plan also shows deeper integration with Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway network. Key interchanges include:

Jumeirah Golf Estates (connecting Metro and Etihad Rail passenger services)

Meydan (linking inland Dubai to national rail routes)

As Dubai’s Rail Network plan unfolds over the next six years, Dubai is set to become one of the world’s most connected urban transit systems, where moving across the city could soon be faster, smoother, and more sustainable than ever before.