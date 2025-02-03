Major Inspection Campaigns Launched Across the UAE in Coordination with Government Partners

Major General Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of Identity and Foreigners Affairs at the Authority, announced that inspection campaigns are being conducted in an organized manner across the UAE, in cooperation with relevant government entities. These inspections target locations where violators may be present, with legal actions and fines imposed on those found in violation, as well as on individuals or entities that harbor or employ them. He emphasized that no leniency will be shown to violators, and the law will be strictly enforced against both offenders and those who shelter or employ them.

In his statement on Wednesday, Major General Al Shamsi highlighted that the Law on Entry and Residence of Foreigners grants the Authority the power to monitor foreigners who enter the country on visit visas but fail to leave within the permitted period. It also applies to those whose residence or temporary work permits have expired and who do not take the necessary steps to renew or adjust their status within the designated timeframe. Legal measures and fines will also be imposed on anyone found harboring or employing violators during their period of non-compliance.

The law further authorizes the Authority to suspend visa issuance for sponsors or host entities if they are found to be in violation of the regulations governing foreign entry and residence.

Major General Al Shamsi noted that the law specifically categorizes violators, particularly those who employ foreigners without proper authorization, including individuals brought into the country under contracts or sponsorships that violate existing laws and regulations. It also targets those who fail to employ foreigners under contractual agreements, as well as individuals working for entities other than their legal sponsors, and anyone committing infractions as stipulated by the law and its executive decisions.

He stated that the law mandates imprisonment and fines of no less than AED 10,000 for anyone who assists, participates in, or facilitates violations of the law by foreigners. Furthermore, if an individual employs a violator without being their legal sponsor, a fine of AED 50,000 will be imposed. In cases where a violator is caught working for someone other than their sponsor, the offender will be detained, subjected to a judicial ruling of imprisonment and deportation, and permanently banned from re-entering the country.

Source: Albayan NewsPaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.