Reduction in Speed Limit on Al Ittihad Road Between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge Implemented from Today

The Roads and Transport Authority, in conjunction with the Dubai Police General Headquarters, has officially initiated a reduction in the legal speed limit along Al Ittihad Street, spanning from the Emirate of Sharjah to Al Garhoud Bridge, from 100 km per hour to 80 km per hour. This change, effective as of today, Monday, November 20, 2023, aims to enhance safety measures and optimize traffic flow in the specified section.

This decision to lower the speed limit was made following meticulous coordination and consultation with the Dubai Police General Command. It was underpinned by a recent comprehensive study evaluating the frequency of entry and exit points, proximate intersections along Al Ittihad Street, recurring traffic incidents, and the culmination of enhancement initiatives undertaken in the area over the recent period.

The Authority has initiated the installation of new traffic signs to reflect the revised legal speed limit of 80 km/h on Al Ittihad Street, replacing the previous 100 km/h indicators in the segment between the Emirate of Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge. Furthermore, distinctive red lines will be introduced at the onset of the speed reduction zone, serving as a prominent warning measure for drivers, aligning with the highest traffic safety standards and methodologies.

Emphasizing its commitment to consistently review and regulate speeds on critical roads in Dubai, the Authority adheres to the Speed Management Guide, integrating contemporary international best practices. This guide establishes pertinent criteria and measures aimed at optimizing the correlation between ideal speed limits, traffic flow, and the prevalence of traffic accidents.

Underlining the significance of collaborative efforts with the Dubai Police General Command, especially concerning adjustments in radar device settings, the Authority underscores that alterations in speed limits are contingent on various factors and engineering standards. These include the road's design speed, the prevailing actual speed observed by the majority of drivers (85th percentile speed %), urban development on either side of the road, pedestrian movement, and the presence of essential facilities. Additionally, it considers the historical incidence of traffic accidents on the street and the volume of traffic.

This concerted approach seeks to uphold road safety while ensuring a harmonious balance between speed regulations, traffic management, and the evolving landscape of urban development in the region.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.