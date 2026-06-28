UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait

UAE

Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms solidarity and support for regional security and stability

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a serious threat to their security and stability.

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the renewed missile and drone attacks launched by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries and a serious threat to their security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, affirming its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and maintaining regional stability.