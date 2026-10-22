DET leads Dubai’s participation at SIAL Paris 2026 to drive global growth of F&B manufacturers

Dubai Pavilion showcases locally manufactured products and connects F&B companies with buyers from key European and global markets

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) spearheaded the city’s presence at SIAL Paris 2026, showcasing Dubai-based food and beverage (F&B) manufacturers on a major international platform to support their global expansion.