Travelling from India to the UAE? Check this list of prohibited food, medicines and goods first
From dried coconut and paan to some painkillers and sleeping pills, here's what's restricted, what needs a permit and how to declare cash
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor4 min read
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The Indian Embassy and Consulate General advisory acknowledged that Indian travellers are sometimes unaware of the repercussions of carrying certain food items, medicines and other goods into the UAE. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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