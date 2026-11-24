UAE Verify: How to check the authenticity of 45 documents like your Emirates ID, visa, driving licence
A step-by-step guide to verifying, requesting and securely sharing digital government documents through UAE Verify and UAE PASS
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor3 min read
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UAE Verify is a digital platform that enables citizens and residents to secure instant verification of Digital Trusted Documents issued by government entities. It verifies the document's authenticity, integrity and validity from the official source.
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