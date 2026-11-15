UAE criminal clearance certificate 2026: How to apply online with the Ministry of Interior, fees and documents
Residents of Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates can get one in about 24 hours for Dh50, or Dh100 if it’s for use abroad
By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor3 min read
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Like a Dubai Police-issued police clearance certificate, the ‘criminal clearance certificate’ is commonly required for employment, immigration, visa applications and other purposes. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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