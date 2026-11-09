Travelling to India and forgot to fill out the Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration form? Here’s what to do next
Why passengers are required to provide details of their travel history and how you can fill out the form after you land in IndiaHuda Tabrez
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International passengers arriving in India are also provided a physical form that they can fill out and submit, before proceeding for immigration clearance. Photo credit: newdelhiairport.in
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