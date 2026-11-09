Home UAE Guide Travelling to India and forgot to fill out the Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration form? Here’s what to do next

Travelling to India and forgot to fill out the Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration form? Here’s what to do next

Why passengers are required to provide details of their travel history and how you can fill out the form after you land in India

Huda Tabrez

Published: 9 November 2026, 17:49 (UAE) 2 min read Share