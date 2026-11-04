How to register Ejari and activate DEWA on DubaiNow: Steps, documents and fees for 2026
The Dubai Land Department’s enhanced Ejari service, launched on November 2, brings tenancy and utility steps into one journey, with registration from Dh100 plus feesSanya Nayeem
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On November 2, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched an enhanced Ejari service through the DubaiNow app – bringing key tenancy procedures together within the unified government platform. Picture credit: Digital Dubai
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