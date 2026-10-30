Does your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellation
Under Dubai law, coverage continues for 30 days after your visa is cancelled. Outside Dubai, there’s no standard rule, so check with your employer before you exitSanya Nayeem
3 min read
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Does your health insurance expire with the termination of your contract? Or can you use it through the grace period following your visa cancellation? Find out below. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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