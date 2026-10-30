Home UAE Guide Does your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellation

Does your UAE health insurance end when you quit your job? Here’s what happens after visa cancellation

Under Dubai law, coverage continues for 30 days after your visa is cancelled. Outside Dubai, there’s no standard rule, so check with your employer before you exit

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 30 October 2026, 03:56 (UAE) Updated: 30 October 2026, 16:55 (UAE) 3 min read Share