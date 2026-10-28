Failed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebook
You’ll need at least four additional training sessions before retaking the road test at Dh220 – and the RTA’s strict six-month deadline means you can’t leave it too long before your next attemptSanya Nayeem
2 min read
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The good news is that there’s no restriction on the number of times you can fail your driving test, but it comes with additional lessons, and the cost of retest fees. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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