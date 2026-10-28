Home UAE Guide Failed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebook

Failed your Dubai driving test? Here’s what happens next – lessons, fees and how to rebook

You’ll need at least four additional training sessions before retaking the road test at Dh220 – and the RTA’s strict six-month deadline means you can’t leave it too long before your next attempt

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 28 October 2026, 16:48 (UAE) 2 min read Share