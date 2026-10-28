Dubai World Trade Centre's final bridge opens October 30: Six-minute journey cut to one minute
The new 1,000-metre bridge will connect Al Majlis Street to 2nd December Street, completing a Dh696-million project benefiting over 500,000 people.Huda Tabrez
The massive development project around the World Trade Centre intersection is going to help improve traffic flow around one of the key intersections in the city, which connects motorists to Sheikh Zayed Road as well as areas like the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and popular residential areas like Al Satwa, Al Karama, Al Jafiliya and Al Mankhool.