How to find every Dubai sporting event this season on the DubaiNow app, and register right from your phone
The Dubai Sports Events Agenda features over 500 events, including the Dubai Marathon, Premier Padel P1 and T100 Triathlon. Filter by event type, check venues and buy tickets all in one place, for freeSanya Nayeem
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Now, you don’t have to guess or Google the timings, locations, and registration dates for your favourite sports – you can find the recently launched Dubai Sports Events Agenda right on the DubaiNow app. Picture credit: DubaiNow
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