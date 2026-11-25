How to protect your UAE PASS from scammers: Spot common tricks and discover safety steps
From fake ‘account suspended’ messages to cloned login pages, here's what to watch for, according to Dubai Municipality, TDRA and Dubai Police, and what to do if you're targeted
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor4 min read
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From phishing attempts, where scammers post as trusted entities to trick people into sharing sensitive data, to security breaches, there are several ways your UAE PASS can come under a cyberattack. File photograph.
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