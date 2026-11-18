Tawtheeq Abu Dhabi 2026: How to register your tenancy contract, documents, fees and steps on DARI and TAMM
The mandatory lease registration in Abu Dhabi links to your utilities and is needed for visas, school enrolment and parking permits
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor4 min read
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Tawtheeq is the mandatory, official contract registration system in Abu Dhabi, managed by Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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