How to check if a website is a scam in the UAE: Use the free StaySafe tool from the Cyber Security Council

    Emirates 24|7
    Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 5:30 PM (Dubai)
    UAE Guide
    How to check if a website is a scam in the UAE: Use the free StaySafe tool from the Cyber Security CouncilEmirates ID stopped working? How to get it replaced for free in the UAEGuggenheim Abu Dhabi opens December 11: Ticket prices, free entry and how to bookUAE telemarketing rules: Calling hours, call limits, how to join the Do Not Call Registry and how to report spam callsHow to report a medicine side effect in the UAE: EDE hotline, online steps and when to seek emergency helpArt Connects Women 2026 in Dubai: 115 artists from 115 countries, dates, timings and what to see at DIFCUAE school winter holidays 2026: When does the break begin and when will classes resume?Dubai residents can win AED2,500 by naming one of 35 new neighbourhood parksDubai Student Card guide: Benefits, cost, who’s eligible and how to get oneFree pet lovers’ event in Abu Dhabi this weekend: Dates, location and activitiesHow to save on travel costs: All the on-demand bus shuttle services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and AjmanWorking in the UAE: Why your basic salary matters more than you think, and five benefits it affectsDubai RTA Customer Happiness Centres: Locations, opening hours and services availableYour delivery label could be used to scam you: What it reveals and how to destroy it safelyDubai airport baggage rules: What goes in hand luggage, what to check in and what to declareUAE job loss insurance: How much ILOE payout can you get? Check the calculator and 9 eligibility rulesHow to make a will in the UAE 2026: Where to register, which law applies and common mistakesTravelling to India and forgot to fill out the Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration form? Here’s what to do nextDubai Police giving away 5 Esaad discount cards: How UAE residents can enter and winUAE job experience certificate 2026: What it must say, who must give it and how MOHRE can help
    UAE Guide

    How to check if a website is a scam in the UAE: Use the free StaySafe tool from the Cyber Security Council

    Paste a link into StaySafe to get a colour-coded reliability score, then use 11 checks to spot fake online shops, ticket sites and travel deals

    By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor5 min read
    Share
    With online phishing and scams on the rise in an increasingly digital world, the UAE government has taken steps to protect online users in the country through an online tool. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Picture credit: AI-generated image

    With online phishing and scams on the rise in an increasingly digital world, the UAE government has taken steps to protect online users in the country through an online tool. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Picture credit: AI-generated image

    Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
    Text Size:
    Google NewsFollow us on Google News
    Read Also

    Emirates ID stopped working? How to get it replaced for free in the UAE

    Guggenheim Abu Dhabi opens December 11: Ticket prices, free entry and how to book