How to check if a website is a scam in the UAE: Use the free StaySafe tool from the Cyber Security Council
Paste a link into StaySafe to get a colour-coded reliability score, then use 11 checks to spot fake online shops, ticket sites and travel deals
By By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor5 min read
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With online phishing and scams on the rise in an increasingly digital world, the UAE government has taken steps to protect online users in the country through an online tool. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Picture credit: AI-generated image
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