UAE job loss insurance: How much ILOE payout can you get? Check the calculator and 9 eligibility rules
Find out how to estimate your monthly compensation, who qualifies and the deadline to submit your claimHuda Tabrez
3 min read
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The scheme is mandatory for all private sector and federal government employees and gives workers the chance to receive 60 per cent of their basic salary in for three months, after losing their jobs. Photo credit: Pexels/Anna Shvets
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