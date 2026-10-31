Think your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy begins
The RDC says a rental contract can be annulled if one party hid or misrepresented key information. A legal expert explains the evidence you need and the clause worth adding to your tenancy addendumSanya Nayeem
4 min read
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The RDC has established a legal principle allowing a rental contract to be annulled before the tenancy begins, if deception is proven. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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