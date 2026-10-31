Home UAE Guide Think your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy begins

Think your rental contract is misleading? New Dubai ruling lets you cancel it before tenancy begins

The RDC says a rental contract can be annulled if one party hid or misrepresented key information. A legal expert explains the evidence you need and the clause worth adding to your tenancy addendum

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 31 October 2026, 17:22 (UAE) 4 min read Share