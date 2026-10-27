Dubai Municipality opens applications for Al Ruwayyah campsite – all you need to know
Open to UAE nationals, permits are available for a minimum of three months and a maximum of sixHuda Tabrez
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According to the municipality, the camping season in Al Ruwayyah will run from November 1, 2026 to April 30, 2027, and apart from spaces for family activities, the municipality has also designated 10 spaces for winter events and gatherings, community programmes, recreational experiences and seasonal markets.
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