UAE tourist VAT refund 2026: How to use the new AI-powered platform at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports
The FTA’s new Planet-powered smart platform is live at three UAE airports – register on the app before your trip, scan a QR code at the airport and receive your refund in one business daySanya Nayeem
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According to the FTA, tourists can start their integrated AI-powered VAT refund journey before arriving at the airport, and then complete the process on-site, before departure. File photograph
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