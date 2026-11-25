UAE Labour Law: Can your employer refuse to accept your resignation?
Legal expert explains your rights, notice period and steps to resign without legal complications
By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor2 min read
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Under UAE Labour Law, private sector employees do not need their employer’s acceptance of their resignation, provided they comply with the applicable legal and contractual requirements. Photo used for illustrative purposes only. Photo credit: Pixabay
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