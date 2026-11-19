Who pays for repairs in a Dubai rental? Landlord and tenant responsibilities, evidence and how to escalate a dispute
A legal consultant explains what Dubai’s rental law says about maintenance, when tenants can be charged and how the Rental Disputes Centre decides
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor5 min read
Share
Usually, minor, daily maintenance is the tenant’s responsibility, while major repairs and structural renovations fall under the landlord’s purview. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: