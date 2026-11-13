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    UAE Guide

    Emirates ID stopped working? How to get it replaced for free in the UAE

    Find out when ICP offers a free replacement, when fees apply and how long it takes to get a new card

    By Huda Tabrez, Content Editor2 min read
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    According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), if you find that you card has suddenly stopped working, you need to visit the nearest Emirates ID service centre to have the card examined and the issue identified. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

    According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), if you find that you card has suddenly stopped working, you need to visit the nearest Emirates ID service centre to have the card examined and the issue identified. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.

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