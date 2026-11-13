Emirates ID stopped working? How to get it replaced for free in the UAE

Find out when ICP offers a free replacement, when fees apply and how long it takes to get a new card

According to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), if you find that you card has suddenly stopped working, you need to visit the nearest Emirates ID service centre to have the card examined and the issue identified. File photo used for illustrative purposes only.