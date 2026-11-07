Home UAE Guide How to get a Golden Visa as an international graduate: Eligibility, nomination and what happens after 10 years

How to get a Golden Visa as an international graduate: Eligibility, nomination and what happens after 10 years

The ICP lists four conditions, including a minimum 3.5 GPA and a degree attested by the Ministry of Education, and there’s a quick way to check your university

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 7 November 2026, 17:59 (UAE) 3 min read Share