How to get a Golden Visa as an international graduate: Eligibility, nomination and what happens after 10 years
The ICP lists four conditions, including a minimum 3.5 GPA and a degree attested by the Ministry of Education, and there’s a quick way to check your universitySanya Nayeem
3 min read
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The visa is available to graduates from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, as long as they meet specific requirements set out by the ICP. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash
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